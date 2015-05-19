May 19 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Apr Mar Feb Apr 15/14 Starts 20.2 4.9 -16.7 9.2 Permits 10.1 -5.5 3.7 6.4 RATES Apr Mar Feb Apr 2014 Starts 1,135 944 900 1,039 Permits 1,143 1,038 1,098 1,074 STARTS Apr Mar Feb Apr 2014 Single 733 628 600 639 Multiple 402 316 300 400 PERMITS Apr Mar Feb Apr 2014 Single 666 642 626 622 Multiple 477 396 472 452 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 85.9 184 Northeast 38.8 179 Midwest 27.8 170 Midwest -1.3 147 South -1.8 503 South 9.9 545 West 39.0 278 West 3.0 272 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Apr Mar Feb Apr'14 Starts 104 79 62 95 Permits 105 91 78 99 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Apr Mar Apr'14 Total Units 986 819 826

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. April housing starts: 1,019,000 units

U.S. April building permits: 1,060,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.