Aug 19 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Jul Jun May Jul 14/13 Starts 15.7 -4.0 -7.4 21.7 Permits 8.1 -3.2 -5.1 7.7 RATES Jul Jun May Jul 2013 Starts 1,093 945 984 898 Permits 1,052 973 1,005 977 STARTS Jul Jun May Jul 2013 Single 656 606 634 596 Multiple 437 339 350 302 PERMITS Jul Jun May Jul 2013 Single 640 634 615 616 Multiple 412 339 390 361 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 44.0 144 Northeast 18.8 120 Midwest -24.8 164 Midwest -0.6 179 South 29.0 511 South 9.6 515 West 18.6 274 West 7.2 238 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Jul Jun May Jul'13 Starts 101 91 93 84 Permits 97 92 92 90 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Jul Jun Jul'13 Total Units 841 811 779

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July housing starts: 969,000 units

U.S. July building permits: 1,000,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.