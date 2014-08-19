Aug 19 Commerce Department housing starts, building
permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Jul Jun May Jul 14/13
Starts 15.7 -4.0 -7.4 21.7
Permits 8.1 -3.2 -5.1 7.7
RATES Jul Jun May Jul 2013
Starts 1,093 945 984 898
Permits 1,052 973 1,005 977
STARTS Jul Jun May Jul 2013
Single 656 606 634 596
Multiple 437 339 350 302
PERMITS Jul Jun May Jul 2013
Single 640 634 615 616
Multiple 412 339 390 361
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast 44.0 144 Northeast 18.8 120
Midwest -24.8 164 Midwest -0.6 179
South 29.0 511 South 9.6 515
West 18.6 274 West 7.2 238
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Jul Jun May Jul'13
Starts 101 91 93 84
Permits 97 92 92 90
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Jul Jun Jul'13
Total Units 841 811 779
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. July housing starts: 969,000 units
U.S. July building permits: 1,000,000 units
NOTE:
The department regularly revises building permits between
its monthly Housing Starts reports.