Aug 19 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
July June May
July15/14
All Items 0.1 0.3 0.4
0.2
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.2 0.1
1.8
Energy 0.1 1.7 4.3
-14.8
Food and Beverages 0.2 0.3 UNCH
1.6
Food 0.2 0.3 UNCH
1.6
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 238.654 238.638 237.805
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
July June May
July15/14
Housing 0.2 0.2 UNCH
2.0
Shelter 0.4 0.3 0.2
3.1
Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.4 0.3
3.6
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.4 0.3
3.0
Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.6 0.2 -0.7
-2.9
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 -0.1 -0.3
-0.4
Apparel 0.3 -0.1 -0.5
-1.6
Transportation UNCH 1.0 2.7
-6.6
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.3 -0.1 -0.1
0.1
New Vehicles -0.2 0.1 0.2
0.7
Gasoline 0.9 3.4 10.4
-22.3
Medical Care 0.1 -0.2 0.2
2.5
Prescription drugs 0.1 0.3 0.4
4.4
Recreation-V UNCH 0.2 0.1
0.4
Education/Communication-V UNCH 0.2 -0.1
0.1
Tobacco UNCH 0.8 0.4
3.5
Commodities 0.1 0.4 0.9
-3.0
Services 0.2 0.3 0.2
2.2
Airline Fares -5.6 2.0 5.7
-5.6
CPI-W 0.1 0.3 0.5
-0.3
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: July June Prev July15/14
0.4 -0.4 -0.3 2.2
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. July CPI +0.2 pct
U.S. July CPI year-over-year +0.2 pct
U.S. July CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. July CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct
U.S. July CPI unadjusted index level 238.70
NOTES:
N/A-not available