Aug 19 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

July June May July15/14 All Items 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.2 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.2 0.1 1.8 Energy 0.1 1.7 4.3 -14.8 Food and Beverages 0.2 0.3 UNCH 1.6 Food 0.2 0.3 UNCH 1.6 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 238.654 238.638 237.805 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

July June May July15/14 Housing 0.2 0.2 UNCH 2.0 Shelter 0.4 0.3 0.2 3.1 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.4 0.3 3.6 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.4 0.3 3.0 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.6 0.2 -0.7 -2.9 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 -0.4 Apparel 0.3 -0.1 -0.5 -1.6 Transportation UNCH 1.0 2.7 -6.6 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.3 -0.1 -0.1 0.1 New Vehicles -0.2 0.1 0.2 0.7 Gasoline 0.9 3.4 10.4 -22.3 Medical Care 0.1 -0.2 0.2 2.5 Prescription drugs 0.1 0.3 0.4 4.4 Recreation-V UNCH 0.2 0.1 0.4 Education/Communication-V UNCH 0.2 -0.1 0.1 Tobacco UNCH 0.8 0.4 3.5 Commodities 0.1 0.4 0.9 -3.0 Services 0.2 0.3 0.2 2.2 Airline Fares -5.6 2.0 5.7 -5.6 CPI-W 0.1 0.3 0.5 -0.3

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: July June Prev July15/14

0.4 -0.4 -0.3 2.2

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July CPI +0.2 pct

U.S. July CPI year-over-year +0.2 pct

U.S. July CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. July CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct

U.S. July CPI unadjusted index level 238.70

NOTES:

