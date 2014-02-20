Feb 20 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
02/15/14 336,000 338,500 N/A
N/A
02/08/14 339,000 336,750 2,981,000
2.3
02/01/14 331,000 333,250 2,944,000-R
2.2-R
01/25/14 348,000 333,000 2,966,000-R
2.3
01/18/14 329,000 332,250 2,948,000
2.3
01/11/14 325,000 335,250 3,007,000
2.3
01/04/14 330,000 349,000 3,022,000
2.3
12/28/13 345,000 358,750 2,861,000
2.2
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: Feb. 1 from 2,953,000; Jan. 25 from
2,971,000
Insured unemployment rate: Feb. 1 from 2.3 percent
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.970 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 323,151 FEB 15
WEEK FROM 358,159 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,440,333 FEB 8 WEEK
FROM 3,452,759 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available