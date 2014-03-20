March 20 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
03/15/14 320,000 327,000 N/A
N/A
03/08/14 315,000 330,500 2,889,000
2.2
03/01/14 324,000 336,750 2,848,000-R
2.2
02/22/14 349,000 338,500 2,903,000
2.2
02/15/14 334,000 338,250 2,949,000
2.3
02/08/14 340,000 337,000 2,956,000
2.3
02/01/14 331,000 333,250 2,933,000
2.2
01/25/14 348,000 333,000 2,966,000
2.3
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: March 1 from 2,855,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 325,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.868 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 285,316 MARCH 15
WEEK FROM 302,311 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,247,226 MARCH 8 WEEK
FROM 3,277,983 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available