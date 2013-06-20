June 20 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

06/15/13 354,000 348,250 N/A N/A

06/08/13 336,000-R 345,750-R 2,951,000 2.3

06/01/13 346,000 352,500 2,991,000-R 2.3

05/25/13 357,000 348,000 2,971,000 2.3

05/18/13 344,000 340,500 3,002,000 2.3

05/11/13 363,000 340,000 2,923,000 2.3

05/04/13 328,000 338,000 3,024,000 2.3

04/27/13 327,000 343,000 3,013,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: June 8 from 334,000

Four-Week Average: June 8 from 345,250

Continued Claims: June 1 from 2,973,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 15 states and one territory reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 8, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Pennsylvania 5,214

Illinois 3,364

Texas 3,007

Georgia 2,937

Ohio 2,326

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 8, the latest period for which data are available:

California -1,209

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 340,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.960 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 335,320 JUNE 15 WEEK FROM 332,371 PRIOR WEEK