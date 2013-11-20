Nov 20 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Oct Sept Aug
July June Oct13/12
All Items -0.1 0.2 0.1
0.2 0.5 1.0
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 0.1
0.2 0.2 1.7
Energy -1.7 0.8 -0.3
0.2 3.4 -4.8
Food and Beverages 0.1 UNCH 0.1
0.2 0.2 1.3
Food 0.1 UNCH 0.1
0.1 0.2 1.3
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.546 234.149 233.877
233.596 233.504
X-Data unadjusted.
Housing 0.1 0.3 0.1
UNCH 0.2 2.1
Shelter 0.1 0.2 0.2
0.2 0.2 2.3
Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.2 0.4
0.2 0.2 2.8
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.3
0.1 0.2 2.3
Housing Fuels/Utilities UNCH 0.7 -0.4
-0.6 0.1 3.2
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 UNCH -0.1
-0.4 0.2 -0.9
Apparel -0.5 -0.5 0.1
0.6 0.9 -0.2
Transportation -0.7 0.4 -0.2
0.5 1.9 -2.4
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.1 0.1 -0.1
-0.1 UNCH 1.0
New Vehicles -0.1 0.2 UNCH
0.1 0.3 1.0
Gasoline -2.9 0.8 -0.1
1.0 6.3 -10.1
Medical Care UNCH 0.3 0.6
0.2 0.4 2.3
Prescription drugs 0.4 0.2 0.8
0.5 0.5 0.5
Recreation-V 0.1 -0.1 UNCH
UNCH -0.1 0.4
Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.1 -0.1
0.1 0.1 1.6
Tobacco 0.1 0.1 0.4
1.4 0.1 3.4
Commodities -0.4 0.1 UNCH
0.2 1.0 -1.1
Services 0.2 0.3 0.1
0.1 0.2 2.4
Airline Fares 3.6 0.5 -3.1
-1.3 -1.7 2.5
CPI-W -0.1 0.2 0.1
1 0.6 0.7
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban
wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Oct Sept Prev Oct13/12
0.1 -0.3 -0.1 1.5
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Oct CPI unchanged
U.S. Oct CPI year-over-year +1.0 pct
U.S. Oct CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. Oct CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct
U.S. Oct CPI unadjusted index level 233.61
NOTE: The October data was delayed from Nov. 15 due to a
partial shutdown of the federal government.
NOTES:
N/A-not available