* Startek Inc- on March 28, 2017, entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement with BMO Harris Bank N.A
Nov 20 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Sept Aug (Prev) Sept'13/12 Total Business 0.6 0.4 0.3 3.1 Manufacturers 0.4 0.2 0.2 1.7 Retailers 0.9 0.4 0.3 5.7 Autos/parts 1.9 0.5 0.2 9.7 Wholesalers 0.4 0.8 0.5 2.2 SALES Sept Aug (Prev) Sept'13/12 Total Business 0.2 0.3 0.3 2.9 Manufacturers 0.1 0.2 0.2 1.5 Retailers UNCH 0.2 0.2 3.4 Autos/parts -1.2 1.0 0.7 6.5 Wholesalers 0.6 0.4 0.6 3.9 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Sept Aug (Prev) Sept'12 Total Business 1,679.1 1,669.7 1,668.0 1,628.4 Manufacturers 634.0 631.3 631.4 623.4 Retailers 538.8 534.1 533.6 509.5 Autos/parts 173.0 169.7 169.3 157.8 Wholesalers 506.3 504.3 503.0 495.5 SALES Sept Aug (Prev) Sept'12 Total Business 1,299.9 1,296.9 1,297.8 1,263.6 Manufacturers 488.9 488.6 489.0 481.5 Retailers 380.5 380.6 380.4 367.9 Autos/parts 80.8 81.8 81.5 75.9 Wholesalers 430.5 427.8 428.4 414.2 Inventory-to- Sept Aug (Prev) Sept'12 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.29 1.29 1.29
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. business inventories +0.3 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The September report was delayed from Nov. 14 due to a partial government shutdown.
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
* Synacor Inc - On March 30, co, units, entered into consent and sixth amendment to loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank Source text:(http://bit.ly/2n5bQNI) Further company coverage:
* Ciber Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under co's asset based lending facility