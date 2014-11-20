BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust reports offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces public offering of convertible senior notes
Nov 20 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
11/15/14 291,000 287,500 N/A N/A
11/08/14 293,000-R 285,750-R 2,330,000 1.8
11/01/14 278,000 279,000 2,403,000-R 1.8
10/25/14 288,000 281,250 2,356,000 1.8
10/18/14 284,000 281,250 2,387,000 1.8
10/11/14 266,000 284,000 2,355,000 1.8
10/04/14 287,000 287,750 2,389,000 1.8
09/27/14 288,000 295,000 2,382,000 1.8
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Nov. 8 from 290,000
Four-Week Average: Nov. 8 from 285,000
Continued Claims: Nov. 1 from 2,392,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 285,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.370 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 285,263 NOV 15 WEEK FROM 309,338 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,064,638 NOV 8 WEEK FROM 2,116,640 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
