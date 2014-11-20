Nov 20 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Oct Sept Aug Oct14/13 All Items UNCH 0.1 -0.2 1.7 Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.1 UNCH 1.8 Energy -1.9 -0.7 -2.6 -1.6 Food and Beverages 0.1 0.3 0.3 2.9 Food 0.1 0.3 0.2 3.1 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 237.433 238.031 237.852 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Oct Sept Aug Oct14/13 Housing 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.7 Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.2 3.0 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 0.2 3.3 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.7 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.1 -0.1 -0.4 3.1 Household Furnishings/Operations 0.4 UNCH -0.3 -0.8 Apparel -0.2 UNCH -0.2 0.7 Transportation -0.7 -0.3 -1.5 -1.1 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V UNCH UNCH UNCH -0.4 New Vehicles 0.2 UNCH 0.2 0.6 Gasoline -3.0 -1.0 -4.1 -5.0 Medical Care 0.2 0.2 UNCH 2.1 Prescription drugs 0.7 0.3 UNCH 4.1 Recreation-V 0.2 UNCH -0.4 0.2 Education/Communication-V -0.2 UNCH -0.1 0.8 Tobacco 0.6 -0.1 UNCH 2.6 Commodities -0.4 UNCH -0.5 0.3 Services 0.2 0.2 UNCH 2.5 Airline Fares 2.4 -0.5 -4.7 -2.8 CPI-W -0.1 0.1 -0.3 1.5

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Oct Sept Prev Oct14/13

0.4 -0.1 0.2 0.9

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. CPI -0.1 pct

U.S. Oct. CPI year-over-year +1.6 pct

U.S. Oct. CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Oct. CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct

U.S. Oct. CPI unadjusted index level 237.30

U.S. Oct. Real Earnings +0.3 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available