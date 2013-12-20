BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
Dec 20 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.
Q3'13 (Prev) Q2'13 2012 From current production 1.9 1.8 3.3 7.0 Corporate income taxes -0.1 -1.1 2.4 16.2 After Tax Profits 2.4 2.6 3.5 4.7
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for revised Q3:
U.S. Corporate Profits after tax +3.3 pct
NOTES:
Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
* CNH Industrial NV- subsidiary has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: