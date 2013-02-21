Feb 21 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index
(CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
Jan Dec Jan13/12
All Items UNCH UNCH 1.6
Excluding Food/Energy 0.3 0.1 1.9
Energy -1.7 -0.8 -1.0
Food and Beverages UNCH 0.2 1.6
Food UNCH 0.2 1.6
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 230.280 229.601
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
Jan Dec Jan13/12
Housing 0.2 0.1 1.8
Shelter 0.2 0.1 2.2
Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.2 2.7
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.1 2.1
Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.4 0.3 0.9
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 -0.2 -0.2
Apparel 0.8 0.1 2.1
Transportation -0.9 -0.4 0.7
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.2 0.1 0.3
New Vehicles 0.1 0.2 1.7
Gasoline -3.0 -1.9 -1.5
Medical Care 0.1 0.2 3.1
Prescription drugs UNCH -0.5 1.6
Recreation-V 0.3 -0.2 0.6
Education/Communication-V 0.4 0.1 1.6
Tobacco 0.5 0.5 2.0
Commodities -0.3 -0.2 0.5
Services 0.3 0.2 2.3
Airline Fares 1.1 0.8 3.8
CPI-W UNCH UNCH 1.5
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban
wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly
earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally
adjusted.
Percent Changes: Jan Dec Prev Jan13/12
0.1 0.3 0.6 0.3
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Jan CPI +0.1 pct
U.S. Jan CPI year-over-year +1.6 pct
U.S. Jan CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. Jan CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct
U.S. Jan CPI unadjusted index level 230.32
NOTES:
N/A-not available
On Feb. 19, the department recalculated seasonal adjustment
factors for 2008-2012 to its Consumer Price Index, which resulted in
revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes for the past five years. The
calculations did not affect unadjusted data.