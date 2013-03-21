March 21 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
03/16/13 336,000 339,750 N/A N/A
03/09/13 334,000-r 347,250-r 3,053,000 2.4
03/02/13 342,000 349,250-r 3,048,000-r 2.4
02/23/13 347,000 355,750-r 3,113,000 2.4
02/16/13 366,000 361,750-r 3,091,000 2.4
02/09/13 342,000-r 352,750-r 3,165,000 2.5
02/02/13 368,000 351,000 3,137,000 2.4
01/26/13 371,000 352,750 3,244,000 2.5
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: March 9 from 332,000; Feb 9 from 343,000
Four-Week Average: March 9 from 346,750; March 2 from 349,750; Feb. 23 from
356,000
Continued Claims: March 2 from 3,024,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 9, the latest
period for which data are available:
Georgia 1,678
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 9, the latest period for
which data are available:
New York 7,248
California 6,189
Illinois 1,172
Kansas 1,098
Alabama 1,083
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 342,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.050 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 299,143 MARCH 16 WEEK FROM 317,526
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,437,345 MARCH 9 WEEK FROM 3,501,920
PRIOR WEEK