UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields fall as growth worries weigh
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with U.S. data)
May 21 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
05/16/15 274,000 266,250 N/A N/A
05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,211,000 1.6
05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,223,000-R 1.7
04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,229,000 1.7
04/18/15 296,000 285,000 2,256,000 1.7
04/11/15 295,000 283,000 2,327,000 1.7
04/04/15 282,000 282,500 2,275,000 1.7
03/28/15 267,000 285,250 2,308,000 1.7
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: May 2 from 2,229,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 271,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.231 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 242,794 MAY 16 WEEK FROM 242,882 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,078,408 MAY 9 WEEK FROM 2,138,612 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
NEW YORK, May 12 Handbag maker Coach Inc’s US$2.4bn purchase of designer and smaller luxury handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co, backed by up to US$2.1bn in bank loans, shows that US retailers are opening their purses to buy rivals to boost profits, bankers and analysts said.