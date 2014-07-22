BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings announces launch of initial public offering
* Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. announces launch of initial public offering
July 22 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
June May June14/13
All Items 0.3 0.4 2.1
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.3 1.9
Energy 1.6 0.9 3.2
Food and Beverages unch 0.4 2.2
Food 0.1 0.5 2.3
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.054 237.900
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
June May June14/13
Housing 0.1 0.3 2.6
Shelter 0.2 0.3 2.8
Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 3.2
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 2.6
Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.3 0.9 4.3
Household Furnishings/Operations 0.2 -0.2 -1.5
Apparel 0.5 0.3 0.9
Transportation 1.0 0.6 1.6
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.4 unch -0.2
New Vehicles -0.3 0.2 unch
Gasoline 3.3 0.7 2.3
Medical Care unch 0.3 unch
Prescription drugs 1.0 0.7 4.1
Recreation-V 0.1 unch 0.5
Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.1 1.6
Tobacco 1.0 0.2 4.3
Commodities 0.5 0.3 1.0
Services 0.1 0.4 2.8
Airline Fares 0.4 5.8 5.3
CPI-W 0.3 0.3 2.0
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: June May Prev June14/13
unch -0.1 -0.1 -0.1
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. June CPI +0.3 pct
U.S. June CPI year-over-year +2.1 pct
U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct
U.S. June CPI unadjusted index level 238.42
U.S. June Real Earnings unch
NOTES:
