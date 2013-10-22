Japan big manufacturers' mood improves - BOJ tankan
TOKYO, April 3 Japanese big manufacturers' business confidence improved in March from three months ago, the Bank of Japan's closely watched quarterly "tankan" survey showed on Monday.
Oct 22 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Aug July Aug'13/12 Total Spending 0.6 1.4 7.1 Private Spending 0.7 1.9 11.5
Residential 1.2 0.3 18.7
Lodging 1.5 7.4 27.9
Office 1.6 3.9 6.2
Commercial -0.8 2.9 2.8
Transportation 1.7 -2.4 8.9
Manufacturing -0.1 10.7 5.6 Public Spending 0.4 0.1 -1.8
Educational -1.3 0.5 -6.1
Highways/streets 0.1 -1.2 -1.0
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Aug July Aug'12 Total Spending 915.1 909.4 854.0 Private Spending 640.5 636.1 574.3
Residential 340.2 336.2 286.6
Lodging 14.4 14.2 11.3
Office 30.2 29.7 28.4
Commercial 45.0 45.4 43.8
Transportation 12.4 12.2 11.4
Manufacturing 47.9 48.0 45.4 Public Spending 274.5 273.4 279.7
Educational 63.8 64.6 67.9
Highways/streets 80.6 80.5 81.5
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
July June
Total Spending 0.6 unch
Private Spending 0.9 -0.2
Public Spending -0.3 0.3
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Aug. construction spending: +0.4 pct
NOTE: The August data, initially scheduled for release on Oct. 1, was delayed due to a partial federal government shutdown.
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.