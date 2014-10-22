Oct 22 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
SEPT AUG JULY
SEPT14/13
All Items 0.1 -0.2 0.1
1.7
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 UNCH 0.1
1.7
Energy -0.7 -2.6 -0.3
-0.6
Food and Beverages 0.3 0.3 0.3
2.9
Food 0.3 0.2 0.4
3.0
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 238.031 237.852 238.250
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
SEPT AUG JULY
SEPT14/13
Housing 0.2 0.1 0.2
2.6
Shelter 0.3 0.2 0.3
3.0
Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 0.3
3.3
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.3
2.7
Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.1 -0.4 -0.2
3.5
Household Furnishings/Operations UNCH -0.3 -0.1
-1.4
Apparel UNCH -0.2 0.2
0.5
Transportation -0.3 -1.5 -0.3
-0.8
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V UNCH UNCH 0.1
-0.3
New Vehicles UNCH 0.2 0.3
0.3
Gasoline -1.0 -4.1 -0.3
-3.6
Medical Care 0.2 UNCH 0.2
2.0
Prescription drugs 0.3 UNCH 0.5
3.8
Recreation-V UNCH -0.4 -0.1
0.1
Education/Communication-V UNCH -0.1 UNCH
1.3
Tobacco -0.1 UNCH -0.3
2.0
Commodities UNCH -0.5 0.1
0.4
Services 0.2 UNCH 0.1
2.5
Airline Fares -0.5 -4.7 -5.9
-3.0
CPI-W 0.1 -0.3 0.1
1.6
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Sept Aug Prev Sept14/13
0.2 0.5 0.4 0.6
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. CPI unchanged
U.S. Sept. CPI year-over-year +1.6 pct
U.S. Sept. CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. Sept. CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct
U.S. Sept. CPI unadjusted index level 237.97
U.S. Sept. Real Earnings +0.3 pct
NOTES:
N/A-not available