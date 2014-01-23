GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as steelmakers dismiss U.S. probe, euro fretful before French vote
* Steelmakers steady, unfazed by U.S. probe on Chinese exports
Jan 23 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
01/18/14 326,000 331,500 N/A N/A
01/11/14 325,000 -R 335,250 -R 3,056,000 2.3
01/04/14 330,000 -R 349,000 -R 3,022,000 -R 2.3
12/28/13 345,000 358,750 2,861,000 -R 2.2
12/21/13 341,000 348,750 2,817,000 2.2
12/14/13 380,000 343,750 2,932,000 2.2
12/07/13 369,000 330,250 2,877,000 2.2
11/30/13 305,000 324,000 2,790,000 2.1
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Jan. 11 from 326,000; Jan. 4 from 328,000
Four-Week Average: Jan. 11 from 335,000; Jan. 4 from 348,500
Continued Claims: Jan. 4 from 3,030,000; Dec. 28 from 2,856,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 326,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.930 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 411,678 JAN 18 WEEK FROM 532,698 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,563,268 JAN 11 WEEK FROM 3,628,826 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
* Steelmakers steady, unfazed by U.S. probe on Chinese exports
(Adds details, updates prices) * Taiwan dollar up after strong March export orders * Thai baht underperforms regional currencies * Others modestly higher ahead of France's Presidential elections By Aparajita Saxena April 21 Asian currencies were modestly higher on Friday with trading characterised by caution ahead of the first round of the French Presidential election this weekend. Former French finance minister, Emmanuel Macron maintained a slim lead in po