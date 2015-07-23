BRIEF-Moody's says Bank of Japan emerging as main source of affordable funding for government
* Bank of Japan emerging as main source of affordable funding for government
July 23 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/18/15 255,000 278,500 N/A N/A
07/11/15 281,000 282,500 2,207,000 1.6
07/04/15 296,000 279,250 2,216,000-R 1.6
06/27/15 282,000 275,000 2,327,000 1.7
06/20/15 271,000 273,750 2,265,000 1.7
06/13/15 268,000 277,000 2,249,000 1.7
06/06/15 279,000 278,750 2,225,000 1.7
05/30/15 277,000 275,000 2,272,000 1.7
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: July 4 from 2,215,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 280,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.225 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 262,981 JULY 18 WEEK FROM 344,363 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,244,838 JULY 11 WEEK FROM 2,233,931 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president