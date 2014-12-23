Dec 23 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of
new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent
changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev)
Nov'13
Total Units -1.6 438 445 458 455 455
445
By Region: Pct Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev)
Northeast -12.0 22 25 30 31 28
Midwest -6.3 59 63 66 58 57
South -6.4 233 249 252 252 257
West 14.8 124 108 110 114 113
Total sales of new single-family homes fell 1.6 percent from
Nov. 2013.
In 1,000s: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 31 36 37 37 37
Sales Prices:
Mean 321.8 375.2 401.1 317.5 314.2
Median 280.9 290.1 305.0 263.5 261.7
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not
seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted,
from prior months as follows:
Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev)
Total Units -2.2 0.7 1.6 0.4 12.3 13.5
Number of Months: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev)
Supply of Homes 5.8 5.7 5.6 5.5 5.5
1,000 units: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 213 210 212 208 210
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. new home sales 460,000 units