Dec 23 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Nov'13 Total Units -1.6 438 445 458 455 455 445 By Region: Pct Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Northeast -12.0 22 25 30 31 28 Midwest -6.3 59 63 66 58 57 South -6.4 233 249 252 252 257 West 14.8 124 108 110 114 113

Total sales of new single-family homes fell 1.6 percent from Nov. 2013.

In 1,000s: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Actual Units Sold 31 36 37 37 37 Sales Prices: Mean 321.8 375.2 401.1 317.5 314.2 Median 280.9 290.1 305.0 263.5 261.7 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Total Units -2.2 0.7 1.6 0.4 12.3 13.5 Number of Months: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Supply of Homes 5.8 5.7 5.6 5.5 5.5 1,000 units: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) End-Month Inventory 213 210 212 208 210

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. new home sales 460,000 units