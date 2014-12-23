BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* E*TRADE Financial Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
Dec 23 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug Personal Income 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.3 Wages/Salaries 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.5 Disposable Income 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.3 Personal Consumption 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.6 Durables 1.6 0.3 -0.9 2.1 Nondurables unch -0.3 -0.1 unch Services 0.6 0.4 0.5 0.6 Saving Rate, pct 4.4 4.6 4.5 4.7
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug Personal Consumption 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.7 Durables 2.3 0.4 -0.8 2.4 Nondurables 1.0 0.1 unch 0.6 Services 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.4 Disposable Income 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug PCE Price Index -0.2 unch 0.1 unch
-0.1722 0.0486 0.0715 -0.0486 Core PCE Price Index unch 0.2 0.1 0.1
0.0083 0.1705 0.1150 0.0770 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.2 unch 0.1 -0.1 Mkt-based Core Index unch 0.1 0.1 unch
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug PCE Price Index 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.5 Core PCE Price Index 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.5 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.0 1.3 1.3 1.3 Mkt-based Core Index 1.2 1.4 1.3 1.3
Current Dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sep Aug Personal Income 14,930 14,876 14,826 14,800 Wages/Salaries 7,550 7,510 7,484 7,466 Disposable Income 13,156 13,114 13,074 13,056
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sep Aug Manufacturing 788 784 780 778 Service Industries 5,035 5,004 4,986 4,973 Government 1,230 1,228 1,227 1,225 Proprietors' Income 1,409 1,401 1,382 1,383 Farm 59 56 52 62 Nonfarm 1,350 1,346 1,330 1,321 Personal Consumption 12,144 12,076 12,045 12,017 Durables 1,348 1,326 1,321 1,334 Nondurables 2,684 2,683 2,690 2,692 Services 8,113 8,067 8,033 7,992
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sep Aug Personal Consumption 11,140 11,059 11,035 11,018 Durables 1,474 1,441 1,435 1,446 Nondurables 2,400 2,376 2,373 2,374 Services 7,297 7,270 7,254 7,227 Disposable Income 12,068 12,009 11,978 11,970
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. personal income +0.5 pct
U.S. Nov. personal spending +0.5 pct
U.S. Nov. core pce price index +0.1 pct
