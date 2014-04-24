April 24 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally
adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes
from prior months.
PERCENT CHANGES: March Feb Jan
New Orders 2.6 2.1 -1.4
Ex-Transportation 2.0 0.1 0.9
Ex-Defense 1.8 1.8 -2.0
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 3.4 2.1 -1.0
Primary Metals 2.0 1.2 -1.8
Gen. Machinery 0.5 -0.9 -1.3
Computers/Electronics 5.7 1.5 3.1
Computer/related 1.8 -1.5 -8.4
Communications 7.9 -0.4 -1.2
Electrical/appliances 3.5 -1.1 -4.0
Transp. Equip. 4.0 6.7 -6.2
Motor vehicles/parts 0.4 4.3 -2.0
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 8.6 12.5 -22.1
Defense aircraft/
parts -5.8 17.1 17.2
Capital goods 8.5 -1.8 -3.7
NonDefense cap goods 7.1 -2.8 -5.3
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 2.2 -1.1 0.8
Defense cap goods 21.6 9.0 17.7
PERCENT CHANGES: March Feb Jan
Total unfilled orders 0.6 0.2 unch
Total inventories 0.5 0.8 0.2
Total shipments 1.1 1.0 -0.6
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 1.0 0.7 -1.5
BILLIONS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan
New Orders 234.839 228.880 224.229
Ex-Transportation 160.780 157.637 157.447
Ex-Defense 223.208 219.194 215.386
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 171.741 166.045 162.670
Primary Metals 26.346 25.837 25.525
Gen. Machinery 36.259 36.061 36.377
Computers/Electronics 22.433 21.223 20.919
Computer/related 2.247 2.208 2.242
Communications 4.642 4.301 4.320
Electrical/appliances 10.555 10.201 10.315
Transp. Equip. 74.059 71.243 66.782
Motor vehicles/parts 46.083 45.878 44.007
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 16.159 14.884 13.228
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.153 4.411 3.767
Capital goods 89.833 82.813 84.331
NonDefense cap goods 80.525 75.160 77.312
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 69.063 67.544 68.295
Defense cap goods 9.308 7.653 7.019
BILLIONS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan
Total unfilled orders 1068.248 1062.114 1059.604
Total inventories 394.053 392.196 388.961
Total shipments 236.576 234.075 231.866
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 67.624 66.952 66.514
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Feb Jan Dec
Durable goods 2.2 -1.4 -5.3
Factory orders 1.6 -1.0 -2.0
FORECASTS:
U.S. March durable goods orders +2.0 pct
U.S. March durables ex-transportation +0.6 pct
U.S. March durables ex-defense +3.0 pct
U.S. March nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +1.5 pct
NOTES:
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.