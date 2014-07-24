July 24 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
07/19/14 284,000 302,000 N/A
N/A
07/12/14 303,000-R 309,250-R 2,500,000
1.9
07/05/14 305,000 312,000 2,508,000-R
1.9
06/28/14 316,000 315,250 2,586,000
2.0
06/21/14 313,000 314,500 2,575,000
2.0
06/14/14 314,000 312,250 2,568,000
2.0
06/07/14 318,000 315,500 2,559,000
1.9
05/31/14 313,000 310,500 2,615,000
2.0
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: July 12 from 302,000
Four-Week Average: July 12 from 309,000
Continued Claims: July 5 from 2,507,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 308,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.510 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 292,344 JULY 19
WEEK FROM 370,559 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,554,739 JULY 12 WEEK
FROM 2,558,065 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available