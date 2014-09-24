Sept 24 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of
new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent
changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev)
Aug'13
Total Units 18.0 504 427 412 419 422
379
By Region: Pct Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev)
Northeast 29.2 31 24 18 26 26
Midwest unch 58 58 52 54 57
South 7.8 262 243 253 236 234
West 50.0 153 102 89 103 105
Total sales of new single-family homes rose 33.0 percent
from 2013.
In 1,000s: Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 41 38 37 39 40
Sales Prices:
Mean 347.9 345.1 339.1 334.1 332.1
Median 275.6 280.1 269.8 283.1 280.1
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not
seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted,
from prior months as follows:
Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) May (Prev)
Total Units 1.9 -2.4 -8.5 -7.0 10.9 9.9
Number of Months: Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev)
Supply of Homes 4.8 5.6 6.0 5.6 5.6
1,000 units: Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 203 201 205 196 197
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. August new home sales 430,000 units