Oct 24 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

10/19/13 350,000 348,250 N/A N/A

10/12/13 362,000-R 337,500-R 2,874,000 2.2

10/05/13 373,000 324,750 2,882,000-R 2.2

09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,902,000 2.2

09/21/13 307,000 308,750 2,921,000 2.2

09/14/13 311,000 315,250 2,821,000 2.2

09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000 2.1

08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Oct. 12 from 358,000

Four-Week Average: Oct. 12 from 336,500

Continued Claims: Oct. 5 from 2,859,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said eight states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 12, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 11,781

Pennsylvania 3,362

New York 2,443

Illinois 2,178

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said four states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 12, the latest period for which data are available:

Kentucky -2,178

Ohio -2,164

Minnesota -1,375

Massachusetts -1,059

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 340,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.875 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 310,814 OCT 19 WEEK FROM 360,714 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,471,524 OCT 12 WEEK FROM 2,438,309 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available