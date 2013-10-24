Oct 24 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12
Balance -38.80 -38.64 -317.86 -44.01 -365.71
Exports 189.22 189.33 1,500.39 182.07 1,467.19
Imports 228.02 227.97 1,818.26 226.08 1,832.90
Aug July Aug13/12
Exports -0.1 -0.6 3.9
Imports unch 1.3 0.9
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12
Goods -58.22 -58.10 -471.43 -60.62 -500.17
Services 19.42 19.46 153.57 16.61 134.47
EXPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12
Goods 132.44 132.69 1,050.58 128.45 1,038.15
Services 56.79 56.64 449.81 53.63 429.05
IMPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12
Goods 190.66 190.79 1,522.01 189.06 1,538.32
Services 37.37 37.18 296.25 37.01 294.58
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12
Balance -57.11 -56.95 -460.98 -59.70 -492.28
Petroleum -18.60 -18.65 -161.58 -23.52 -203.29
Nonpetrol -38.51 -38.30 -299.40 -36.18 -288.99
Net Adjusts. -1.11 -1.15 -10.45 -0.92 -7.89
Exports 131.45 131.76 1,043.75 127.11 1,027.54
Imports 188.56 188.71 1,504.73 186.81 1,519.82
Petroleum 30.79 31.14 247.81 32.77 282.86
Nonpetrol 157.77 157.58 1,256.92 154.04 1,236.96
Net Adjusts. 2.09 2.08 17.28 2.26 18.50
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12
Capital Goods 44,824 44,615 355,203 44,247 351,146
Autos/Parts 13,142 12,453 100,661 12,184 98,051
Civ.Aircraft 5,259 4,841 35,775 N/A 28,953
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12
Capital Goods 46,309 45,331 364,854 45,105 365,971
Autos/Parts 26,257 26,489 202,399 25,199 198,300
Civ.Aircraft 981 1,064 8,118 N/A 5,812
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug13 Jan-Aug12
Agricultural 10,254 10,115 88,329 88,291
Manufacturing 101,117 96,507 786,143 772,355
Crude Oil
Advanced Tech. 26,725 26,315 209,004 199,580
IMPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug13 Jan-Aug12
Agricultural 8,206 8,738 71,083 70,314
Manufacturing 156,252 158,590 1,205,487 1,196,615
Crude Oil
Advanced Tech. 32,599 34,616 257,108 256,622
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
August
Canada 8.1
Mexico -2.1
EU 2.2
China 6.3
Japan 10.1
South/Central
America 2.5
Brazil -4.2
OPEC 9.1
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
Canada 5.6
Mexico 1.4
EU -10.6
China 0.9
Japan 0.8
South/Central
America -8.3
Brazil -8.7
OPEC 2.9
TRADE BALANCE Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12
Canada -2,304 -2,730 -20,681 -2,171 -20,995
Mexico -4,850 -4,122 -36,617 -4,543 -43,745
EU -9,769 -13,935 -81,416 -11,406 -76,099
China -29,891 -30,083 -207,679 -28,659 -203,067
Japan -6,388 -6,814 -49,650 -6,693 -52,633
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 1,809 -103 9,288 -50 7,199
South Korea -1,677 -2,153 -14,887 -1,605 -10,752
Taiwan -1,344 -1,526 -8,465 -1,421 -9,615
South/Central
America 2,937 1,312 14,553 332 1,570
Brazil 1,743 1,689 11,323 898 5,353
OPEC -7,284 -7,439 -47,875 -8,117 -73,350
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Aug July Aug12
303.2 327.2 340.5
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
Aug July Aug12
30.97 32.47 33.42
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Aug July Aug12
100.26 97.07 94.48
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$39.5 bln U.S. Aug trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals
on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available