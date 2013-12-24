Dec 24 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept
New Orders 3.5 -0.7 4.2
Ex-Transportation 1.2 0.7 0.3
Ex-Defense 3.5 0.2 3.6
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 3.2 -1.5 5.6
Primary Metals -1.0 1.7 3.3
Gen. Machinery 3.8 1.0 -1.7
Computers/Electronics 1.7 2.4 5.0
Computer/related 5.3 -8.8 8.5
Communications 13.0 0.4 5.0
Electrical/appliances -1.2 3.6 -0.3
Transp. Equip. 8.4 -3.5 13.1
Motor vehicles/parts 3.3 2.4 unch
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 21.8 -5.3 59.2
Defense aircraft/
parts 10.1 -28.4 14.0
Capital goods 9.1 -2.7 8.2
NonDefense cap goods 9.4 -0.9 7.0
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 4.5 -0.7 -1.2
Defense cap goods 6.3 -16.4 19.1
PERCENT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept
Total unfilled orders 1.0 0.6 0.9
Total inventories 0.3 0.3 0.8
Total shipments 1.8 0.6 0.5
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 2.8 -0.4 -0.1
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept
New Orders 241.648 233.474 235.179
Ex-Transportation 160.460 158.559 157.523
Ex-Defense 230.846 222.966 222.541
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 175.257 169.822 172.403
Primary Metals 26.533 26.801 26.358
Gen. Machinery 36.014 34.687 34.340
Computers/Electronics 22.389 22.007 21.499
Computer/related 2.350 2.231 2.445
Communications 4.778 4.228 4.213
Electrical/appliances 10.343 10.469 10.101
Transp. Equip. 81.188 74.915 77.656
Motor vehicles/parts 48.554 47.001 45.914
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 21.997 18.063 19.070
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.007 3.638 5.078
Capital goods 97.144 89.056 91.500
NonDefense cap goods 87.973 80.430 81.178
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 69.668 66.696 67.169
Defense cap goods 9.171 8.626 10.322
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept
Total unfilled orders 1058.499 1048.002 1042.079
Total inventories 384.738 383.534 382.308
Total shipments 238.325 234.183 232.854
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 67.300 65.474 65.735
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Oct Sept Aug
Durable goods -1.6 4.2 0.5
Factory orders -0.9 1.8 -0.1
FORECASTS:
U.S. Nov. durable goods orders +2.0 pct
U.S. Nov. durables ex-transportation +0.6 pct
U.S. Nov. durables ex-defense +1.2 pct
U.S. Nov. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.7 pct
NOTES:
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.
N/A - not available