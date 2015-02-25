Feb 25 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of
new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent
changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)
Jan'14
Total Units -0.2 481 482 481 446 431
457
By Region: Pct Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)
Northeast -51.6 15 31 43 28 28
Midwest 19.2 62 52 54 59 61
South 2.2 278 272 253 232 215
West -0.8 126 127 131 127 127
Total sales of new single-family homes rose 5.3 percent from
Jan. 2014.
In 1,000s: Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 36 34 34 31 30
Sales Prices:
Mean 348.3 378.7 377.8 348.5 344.6
Median 294.3 302.1 298.1 298.3 291.6
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not
seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted,
from prior months as follows:
Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Total Units 8.1 11.6 -4.9 -6.7 2.9 1.3
Number of Months: Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)
Supply of Homes 5.4 5.4 5.5 5.7 6.0
1,000 units: Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 218 215 219 213 214
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Jan. new home sales 0.470 mln units