April 25 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

04/20/13 339,000 357,500 N/A N/A

04/13/13 355,000-R 362,000-R 3,000,000 2.3

04/06/13 348,000 358,500 3,093,000-R 2.4

03/30/13 388,000 355,000 3,103,000 2.4

03/23/13 357,000 343,000 3,091,000 2.4

03/16/13 341,000 340,750 3,070,000 2.4

03/09/13 334,000 347,000 3,077,000 2.4

03/02/13 340,000 350,500 3,058,000 2.4

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: April 13 from 352,000

Four-Week Average: April 13 from 361,250

Continued Claims: April 6 from 3,068,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said seven states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended April 13, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 24,303

Texas 3,050

Florida 2,623

Indiana 2,372

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said eight states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended April 13, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

New York -14,113

Michigan -5,998

New Jersey -4,204

Ohio -3,036

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 351,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.060 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 323,529 APRIL 20 WEEK FROM 358,219 PRIOR WEEK