June 25 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: May April March New Orders -1.0 0.8 3.7 Ex-Transportation -0.1 0.4 3.0 Ex-Defense 0.6 -0.8 3.1 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -2.0 1.1 4.8 Primary Metals 1.9 0.8 2.8 Gen. Machinery -0.3 -2.4 4.3 Computers/Electronics -1.7 -1.6 7.2 Computer/related 9.5 5.3 4.7 Communications -10.6 -7.4 9.6 Electrical/appliances -3.1 0.8 3.5 Transp. Equip. -3.0 1.7 5.2 Motor vehicles/parts 2.1 -0.7 0.3 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -4.0 -7.4 12.3 Defense aircraft/ parts 5.9 15.0 -9.6 Capital goods -4.6 3.3 10.5 NonDefense cap goods -0.5 -0.6 9.7 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 0.7 -1.1 4.7 Defense cap goods -31.4 38.2 18.8 PERCENT CHANGES: May April March Total unfilled orders 0.6 0.9 0.8 Total inventories 1.0 0.3 0.2 Total shipments 0.3 unch 1.4 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 0.4 -0.4 2.2 BILLIONS OF DLRS: May April March New Orders 238.008 240.439 238.420 Ex-Transportation 163.597 163.756 163.054 Ex-Defense 226.502 225.074 226.857 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 173.520 177.007 175.006 Primary Metals 27.301 26.793 26.590 Gen. Machinery 36.762 36.876 37.773 Computers/Electronics 21.781 22.164 22.533 Computer/related 2.590 2.365 2.246 Communications 3.842 4.297 4.642 Electrical/appliances 10.362 10.689 10.603 Transp. Equip. 74.411 76.683 75.366 Motor vehicles/parts 46.975 46.015 46.332 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 14.974 15.594 16.840 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.892 4.620 4.017 Capital goods 90.924 95.342 92.295 NonDefense cap goods 82.139 82.544 83.037 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 70.684 70.196 70.995 Defense cap goods 8.785 12.798 9.258 BILLIONS OF DLRS: May April March Total unfilled orders 1087.413 1080.764 1070.727 Total inventories 397.829 394.041 392.990 Total shipments 238.637 238.002 237.969 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 68.454 68.164 68.440 N/A - not available