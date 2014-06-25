DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
June 25 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.
Q1'14 (Prev) Q4'13 2013 From current production -9.1 -9.8 2.2 4.6 Corporate income taxes 6.4 6.1 3.2 -3.7 After Tax Profits -13.0 -13.7 2.0 6.9
Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.
