June 25 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
06/20/15 271,000 273,750 N/A
N/A
06/13/15 268,000-R 277,000-R 2,247,000
1.7
06/06/15 279,000 278,750 2,225,000-R
1.7
05/30/15 277,000 275,000 2,272,000
1.7
05/23/15 284,000 272,000 2,204,000
1.6
05/16/15 275,000 266,500 2,226,000
1.7
05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,212,000
1.6
05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,223,000
1.7
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: June 13 from 267,000
Four-Week Average: June 13 from 276,750
Continued Claims: June 6 from 2,222,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 272,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.215 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 263,221 JUNE 20
WEEK FROM 258,764 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,101,132 JUNE 13 WEEK
FROM 2,056,173 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available