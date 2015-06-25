June 25 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
May Apr Mar Feb
Personal Income 0.5 0.5 unch 0.4
Wages/Salaries 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.3
Disposable Income 0.5 0.4 unch 0.4
Personal Consumption 0.9 0.1 0.6 0.2
Durables 2.2 0.1 2.3 -1.0
Nondurables 1.9 -0.7 1.4 0.1
Services 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.4
Saving Rate, pct 5.1 5.4 5.1 5.7
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb
Personal Consumption 0.6 unch 0.5 unch
Durables 2.3 -0.1 2.4 -1.2
Nondurables 0.9 -0.3 0.9 -0.3
Services 0.2 0.2 unch 0.3
Disposable Income 0.2 0.4 -0.2 0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb
PCE Price Index 0.3 unch 0.2 0.2
0.3119 0.0396 0.1863 0.1690
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1
0.1316 0.1263 0.1662 0.1322
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.2
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
May Apr Mar Feb
PCE Price Index 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3
Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.3
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch -0.1 unch unch
Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1
Current Dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb
Personal Income 15,307 15,228 15,158 15,152
Wages/Salaries 7,761 7,724 7,703 7,692
Disposable Income 13,429 13,364 13,307 13,305
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb
Manufacturing 801 800 800 800
Service Industries 5,208 5,174 5,155 5,149
Government 1,243 1,240 1,238 1,237
Proprietors' Income 1,405 1,395 1,390 1,390
Farm 49 45 41 49
Nonfarm 1,356 1,349 1,349 1,341
Personal Consumption 12,295 12,189 12,181 12,103
Durables 1,371 1,342 1,341 1,311
Nondurables 2,659 2,609 2,627 2,592
Services 8,265 8,238 8,213 8,200
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
May Apr Mar Feb
Personal Consumption 11,277 11,215 11,211 11,160
Durables 1,509 1,475 1,476 1,441
Nondurables 2,424 2,402 2,410 2,389
Services 7,380 7,369 7,356 7,357
Disposable Income 12,317 12,295 12,248 12,269
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. May personal income +0.5 pct
U.S. May personal spending +0.7 pct
U.S. May core pce price index +0.1 pct