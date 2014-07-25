July 25 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: June May April New Orders 0.7 -1.0 0.9 Ex-Transportation 0.8 -0.1 0.4 Ex-Defense 0.7 0.2 -0.8 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 1.6 -1.7 1.1 Primary Metals 0.9 2.6 0.6 Gen. Machinery 2.4 -1.2 -2.4 Computers/Electronics 0.8 -1.9 -1.8 Computer/related -13.9 11.5 5.1 Communications -0.6 -16.6 -8.1 Electrical/appliances -0.2 -2.9 1.0 Transp. Equip. 0.6 -2.8 1.8 Motor vehicles/parts -2.1 1.6 -0.6 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 8.2 -2.7 -7.4 Defense aircraft/ parts 15.3 17.6 15.0 Capital goods 1.9 -5.3 3.3 NonDefense cap goods 1.8 -2.1 -0.6 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 1.4 -1.2 -1.1 Defense cap goods 2.5 -26.0 38.3 PERCENT CHANGES: June May April Total unfilled orders 0.8 0.7 0.9 Total inventories 0.4 1.0 0.2 Total shipments 0.1 -0.1 0.1 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -1.0 -0.1 -0.3 BILLIONS OF DLRS: June May April New Orders 239.917 238.160 240.481 Ex-Transportation 164.852 163.560 163.758 Ex-Defense 227.201 225.658 225.108 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 176.833 174.052 177.010 Primary Metals 27.681 27.437 26.753 Gen. Machinery 37.333 36.444 36.873 Computers/Electronics 21.897 21.726 22.136 Computer/related 2.266 2.633 2.361 Communications 3.535 3.557 4.267 Electrical/appliances 10.372 10.397 10.713 Transp. Equip. 75.065 74.600 76.723 Motor vehicles/parts 45.814 46.779 46.044 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 16.418 15.168 15.594 Defense aircraft/ parts 6.262 5.430 4.619 Capital goods 91.968 90.274 95.376 NonDefense cap goods 82.254 80.794 82.569 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 70.356 69.373 70.221 Defense cap goods 9.714 9.480 12.807 BILLIONS OF DLRS: June May April Total unfilled orders 1096.811 1088.072 1080.702 Total inventories 399.675 398.069 393.961 Total shipments 238.213 237.927 238.106 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 67.488 68.185 68.225 N/A - not available