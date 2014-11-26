Nov 26 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Oct'13 Total Units 0.7 458 455 467 453 466 450 By Region: Pct Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Northeast 7.1 30 28 30 28 30 Midwest 15.8 66 57 64 55 57 South -1.9 252 257 261 247 256 West -2.7 110 113 112 123 123

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 1.8 percent from October 2013.

In 1,000s: Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Actual Units Sold 37 37 38 37 38 Sales Prices: Mean 401.1 314.2 313.2 346.8 349.3 Median 305.0 261.7 259.0 287.7 286.8 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) Total Units 0.4 0.2 13.5 15.3 -2.4 -1.2 Number of Months: Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Supply of Homes 5.6 5.5 5.3 5.5 5.3 1,000 units: Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) End-Month Inventory 212 210 207 207 204

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. new home sales 472,000 units