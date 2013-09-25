Sept 25 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Aug July June New Orders 0.1 -8.1 3.9 Ex-Transportation -0.1 -0.5 0.1 Ex-Defense 0.5 -7.5 2.9 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -0.2 -10.9 5.2 Primary Metals -0.5 -0.2 -1.4 Gen. Machinery 0.9 -0.5 0.9 Computers/Electronics -3.4 -2.6 -0.8 Computer/related 7.8 -13.5 unch Communications -1.7 -7.0 -12.8 Electrical/appliances -0.5 -5.1 -0.1 Transp. Equip. 0.7 -21.9 11.7 Motor vehicles/parts 2.4 0.4 0.1 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -1.2 -58.9 33.8 Defense aircraft/ parts -11.8 -3.1 21.8 Capital goods -0.8 -18.1 9.0 NonDefense cap goods -0.2 -17.4 6.9 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 1.5 -3.3 1.1 Defense cap goods -6.5 -23.7 28.6 PERCENT CHANGES: Aug July June Total unfilled orders unch 0.2 2.1 Total inventories 0.1 0.3 0.1 Total shipments 0.9 -0.1 -0.1 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 1.3 -1.4 -1.0 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Aug July June New Orders 224.916 224.638 244.351 Ex-Transportation 157.007 157.193 157.964 Ex-Defense 214.187 213.049 230.337 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 162.558 162.824 182.839 Primary Metals 25.366 25.497 25.536 Gen. Machinery 35.002 34.705 34.876 Computers/Electronics 20.775 21.498 22.069 Computer/related 2.177 2.019 2.334 Communications 4.168 4.242 4.563 Electrical/appliances 10.098 10.144 10.692 Transp. Equip. 67.909 67.445 86.387 Motor vehicles/parts 46.032 44.943 44.764 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 11.232 11.371 27.692 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.479 5.077 5.239 Capital goods 84.285 85.000 103.795 NonDefense cap goods 75.908 76.038 92.049 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 68.379 67.370 69.695 Defense cap goods 8.377 8.962 11.746 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Aug July June Total unfilled orders 1032.391 1032.023 1029.877 Total inventories 379.084 378.771 377.602 Total shipments 231.466 229.353 229.600 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 65.794 64.926 65.856

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

July June May

Durable Goods -7.4 3.9 5.5

Factory Orders -2.4 1.6 3.0

FORECASTS:

U.S. Aug durable goods orders unchanged

U.S. Aug durables ex-transportation +1.0 pct

U.S. Aug nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +1.9 pct

NOTES:

N/A - not available

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.