Sept 25 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of
new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent
changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Aug Jul Jun Aug'12
Total Units 7.9 421 390 454 374
By Region: Pct Aug Jul Jun
Northeast 8.8 37 34 35
Midwest 19.6 61 51 58
South 15.3 241 209 245
West -14.6 82 96 116
Total sales of new single-family homes rose 12.6 percent from
August 2012.
In 1,000s: Aug Jul Jun
Actual Units Sold 35 34 43
Sales Prices:
Mean 318.9 318.5 300.5
Median 254.6 256.3 256.6
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not
seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted,
from prior months as follows:
Jul Jun May
Total Units -14.1 5.8 -3.8
Number of Months: Aug Jul Jun
Supply of Homes 5.0 5.2 4.3
1,000 units: Aug Jul Jun
End-Month Inventory 175 169 163
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Aug new home sales 420,000 units