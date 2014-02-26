Feb 26 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Jan'13 Total Units 9.6 468 427 414 444 445 458 By Region: Pct Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Northeast 73.7 33 19 21 32 33 Midwest -17.2 48 58 60 54 51 South 10.4 276 250 230 247 248 West 11.0 111 100 103 111 113

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 2.2 percent from 2013.

In 1,000s: Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Actual Units Sold 34 30 28 32 32 Sales Prices: Mean 322.8 308.8 311.4 332.5 334.6 Median 260.1 265.9 270.2 269.2 268.5 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Total Units -3.8 -7.0 -1.8 -3.9 12.2 14.9 Number of Months: Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.7 5.2 5.0 4.9 4.7 1,000 units: Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) End-Month Inventory 184 184 171 183 176

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. new home sales 400,000 units