May 26 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: April March Feb New Orders -0.5 5.1 -3.5 Ex-Transportation 0.5 0.6 -1.7 Ex-Defense 0.2 3.4 -3.0 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -0.6 6.0 -4.7 Primary Metals 1.0 -2.3 -3.2 Gen. Machinery 3.1 -0.6 -3.1 Computers/Electronics -3.6 7.7 -0.4 Computer/related -3.4 10.2 -1.4 Communications -8.1 -1.4 5.3 Electrical/appliances -1.5 0.9 1.6 Transp. Equip. -2.5 15.2 -7.3 Motor vehicles/parts 0.3 4.2 -0.1 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -4.0 40.7 -12.1 Defense aircraft/ parts -12.8 120.4 -42.8 Capital goods -0.7 8.2 -4.3 NonDefense cap goods 0.3 7.2 -6.0 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 1.0 1.5 -5.1 Defense cap goods -9.5 17.1 16.2 PERCENT CHANGES: April March Feb Total unfilled orders unch 0.1 -0.6 Total inventories 0.2 unch 0.3 Total shipments -0.1 1.5 -1.1 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 0.8 1.0 -2.3 BILLIONS OF DLRS: April March Feb New Orders 235.527 236.711 225.263 Ex-Transportation 157.675 156.890 155.961 Ex-Defense 224.655 224.299 216.866 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 172.224 173.239 163.406 Primary Metals 21.648 21.426 21.927 Gen. Machinery 32.653 31.682 31.871 Computers/Electronics 24.628 25.549 23.723 Computer/related 2.214 2.292 2.080 Communications 3.792 4.127 4.185 Electrical/appliances 10.540 10.696 10.600 Transp. Equip. 77.852 79.821 69.302 Motor vehicles/parts 50.691 50.556 48.514 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 16.340 17.027 12.103 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.443 5.098 2.313 Capital goods 89.685 90.307 83.478 NonDefense cap goods 81.249 80.987 75.521 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 69.136 68.425 67.410 Defense cap goods 8.436 9.320 7.957 BILLIONS OF DLRS: April March Feb Total unfilled orders 1203.136 1203.468 1202.563 Total inventories 401.478 400.605 400.588 Total shipments 240.542 240.679 237.047 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 69.657 69.073 68.391 N/A - not available