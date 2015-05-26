May 26 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Apr'14 Total Units 6.8 517 484 481 538 543 410 By Region: Pct Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Northeast -5.6 17 18 20 27 30 Midwest 36.8 78 57 54 57 51 South 5.8 292 276 267 313 317 West -2.3 130 133 140 141 145

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 26.1 percent from 2014.

In 1,000s: Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Actual Units Sold 49 45 45 45 45 Sales Prices: Mean 341.5 343.3 343.3 353.2 345.5 Median 297.3 285.5 277.4 291.9 281.6 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Total Units -10.0 -11.4 3.3 5.6 5.3 3.6 Number of Months: Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.8 5.1 5.3 4.6 4.6 1,000 units: Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) End-Month Inventory 205 204 213 204 209

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. April new home sales 0.510 mln units