Aug 26 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Jul Jun May New Orders 2.0 4.1 -2.3 Ex-Transportation 0.6 1.0 -0.3 Ex-Defense 1.0 4.2 -2.5 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 1.6 5.1 -2.9 Primary Metals -1.8 -2.6 0.2 Gen. Machinery 1.5 2.3 0.4 Computers/Electronics 2.0 0.8 0.5 Computer/related -1.1 10.7 -8.4 Communications 1.8 3.1 2.9 Electrical/appliances 1.3 1.2 -3.9 Transp. Equip. 4.7 10.7 -6.3 Motor vehicles/parts 4.0 0.8 -0.2 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -6.0 69.7 -31.7 Defense aircraft/ parts -13.1 31.1 -9.8 Capital goods 3.2 9.7 -5.6 NonDefense cap goods 1.1 10.6 -7.1 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 2.2 1.4 -0.8 Defense cap goods 22.3 1.9 9.0 PERCENT CHANGES: Jul Jun May Total unfilled orders 0.2 unch -0.5 Total inventories unch 0.4 -0.2 Total shipments 1.0 0.9 -0.4 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 0.6 0.9 -0.4 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Jul Jun May New Orders 241.108 236.489 227.279 Ex-Transportation 157.877 157.013 155.472 Ex-Defense 227.838 225.572 216.429 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 176.004 173.151 164.728 Primary metals 20.611 20.993 21.550 Gen. Machinery 33.119 32.634 31.901 Computers/Electronics 25.504 25.016 24.813 Computer/related 2.213 2.237 2.021 Communications 4.075 4.003 3.884 Electrical/appliances 10.223 10.095 9.975 Transp. Equip. 83.231 79.476 71.807 Motor vehicles/parts 53.253 51.226 50.799 NonDefense aircraft/ parts 16.507 17.556 10.343 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.415 5.081 3.876 Capital goods 93.337 90.449 82.448 NonDefense cap goods 82.327 81.443 73.608 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 69.982 68.479 67.530 Defense cap goods 11.010 9.006 8.840 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Jul Jun May Total unfilled orders 1197.453 1195.156 1194.695 Total inventories 402.114 402.206 400.446 Total Shipments 243.167 240.851 238.793 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 69.967 69.548 68.901