BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
Sept 26 The Commerce Department on Thursday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Sept. 17.
Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PERMITS AUG (PREV) JULY (PREV) AUG13/12 (PREV) Pct change -2.9 -3.8 3.9 3.9 12.0 11.0
AUG (PREV) JULY (PREV) JUNE AUG'12 (PREV) Rates 926 918 954 954 918 827 827
AUG (PREV) JULY (PREV) AUG'12 (PREV) SINGLE 627 627 609 609 520 520 MULTIPLE 299 291 345 345 307 307 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
PCT (PREV) RATE (PREV)
NORTHEAST 8.8 10.6 123 125
MIDWEST 3.2 4.5 159 161
SOUTH -7.8 -10.0 423 413
WEST -3.1 -3.9 221 219
ACTUAL PERMITS, UNADJUSTED, IN 1,000s:
AUG (PREV) JULY (PREV) AUG'12 (PREV)
TOTAL UNITS 85 84 88 88 80 80
NOTE: The data is found at
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.