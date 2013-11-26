Nov 26 Commerce Department building permits data.
Building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted
annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Oct Sept Aug Oct 13/12
Permits 6.2 5.2 -2.9 13.9
RATES Oct Sept Aug Oct 2012
Permits 1,034 974 926 908
PERMITS Oct Sept Aug Oct 2012
Single 620 615 627 570
Multiple 414 359 299 338
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast unch 101
Midwest -9.6 160
South 9.4 548
West 15.4 225
Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Oct Sept Aug Oct'12
Permits 90 81 85 78
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Oct. building permits: 930,000 units
NOTES:
The October report includes preliminary September data. The
September report, originally scheduled for release on Oct. 17,
was delayed due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.
The October report was also delayed from Nov. 19.
Housing starts and completions for September and October,
which had been scheduled for release on Nov. 26, will be
released on Dec. 18 with November data, the Census Bureau said.