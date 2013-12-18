Dec 18 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Nov Oct Sep Nov13/12 Starts 22.7 1.8 -1.1 29.6 Permits -3.1 6.7 5.2 7.9 RATES Nov Oct Sep Nov 2012 Starts 1,091 889 873 842 Permits 1,007 1,039 974 933 STARTS Nov Oct Sep Nov 2012 Single 727 602 580 576 Multiple 364 287 293 266 PERMITS Nov Oct Sep Nov 2012 Single 634 621 615 574 Multiple 373 418 359 359 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -29.4 84 Northeast 7.8 110 Midwest 41.7 214 Midwest -0.6 161 South 38.5 558 South -7.0 505 West 8.8 235 West -0.4 231 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Nov Oct Sep Nov'12 Starts 83 77 78 62 Permits 71 90 81 69 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Nov Oct Nov'12 Total Units 823 824 677

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. housing starts: 950,000 units

U.S. Nov. building permits: 990,000 units

NOTES:

The releases of September and October starts were delayed due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

The department issued revisions to October building permits on Nov. 27.