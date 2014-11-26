Nov 26 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Personal Income 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.3
Wages/Salaries 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.3
Disposable Income 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.2
Personal Consumption 0.2 unch 0.5 0.1
Durables -0.2 -1.1 2.1 -0.1
Nondurables 0.2 -0.3 unch 0.2
Services 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.1
Saving Rate, pct 5.0 5.0 4.9 5.2
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Personal Consumption 0.2 unch 0.6 unch
Durables -0.1 -1.0 2.3 unch
Nondurables 0.5 -0.3 0.6 0.1
Services 0.1 0.2 0.3 -0.1
Disposable Income 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.1
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul
PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 unch 0.1
0.0550 0.0798 -0.0476 0.0880
Core PCE Price Index 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1
0.1779 0.1234 0.0798 0.1004
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch 0.1 -0.1 0.1
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 unch 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul
PCE Price Index 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.6
Core PCE Price Index 1.6 1.5 1.5 1.5
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.5
Mkt-based Core Index 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.3
Current Dollars, in billions
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Personal Income 14,868 14,835 14,811 14,758
Wages/Salaries 7,502 7,482 7,466 7,425
Disposable Income 13,109 13,086 13,069 13,030
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Manufacturing 784 779 778 775
Service Industries 4,996 4,985 4,973 4,941
Government 1,228 1,226 1,225 1,223
Proprietors' Income 1,390 1,383 1,384 1,395
Farm 50 52 62 72
Nonfarm 1,340 1,331 1,323 1,323
Personal Consumption 12,024 11,997 11,993 11,929
Durables 1,317 1,319 1,333 1,306
Nondurables 2,688 2,683 2,692 2,692
Services 8,020 7,995 7,968 7,932
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Personal Consumption 11,009 10,990 10,995 10,932
Durables 1,429 1,431 1,446 1,413
Nondurables 2,380 2,367 2,374 2,361
Services 7,226 7,219 7,204 7,183
Disposable Income 12,002 11,988 11,981 11,940
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Oct. personal income +0.4 pct
U.S. Oct. personal spending +0.3 pct
U.S. Oct. core pce price index +0.2 pct