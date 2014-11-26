Nov 26 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug New Orders 0.4 -0.9 -18.3 Ex-Transportation -0.9 0.2 0.7 Ex-Defense -0.6 -1.2 -19.0 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 0.5 -1.6 -22.3 Primary Metals -2.4 2.5 0.3 Gen. Machinery -1.2 -3.0 1.2 Computers/Electronics 0.1 -2.0 1.7 Computer/related -3.4 -1.9 -11.7 Communications 8.9 -17.2 1.3 Electrical/appliances -3.1 3.1 3.1 Transp. Equip. 3.4 -3.3 -42.4 Motor vehicles/parts 0.3 -0.3 -6.5 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -0.1 -16.0 -74.0 Defense aircraft/ parts 45.3 -3.2 -4.7 Capital goods 1.0 -3.9 -34.1 NonDefense cap goods -0.1 -5.1 -36.4 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft -1.3 -1.3 0.4 Defense cap goods 11.2 8.1 4.9 PERCENT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug Total unfilled orders 0.4 0.4 0.6 Total inventories 0.5 0.5 0.4 Total shipments 0.1 0.3 -1.7 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.4 0.4 0.2 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Oct Sept Aug New Orders 243.806 242.827 245.001 Ex-Transportation 167.551 169.070 168.710 Ex-Defense 230.176 231.619 234.412 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 179.247 178.270 181.084 Primary Metals 28.001 28.678 27.972 Gen. Machinery 36.650 37.095 38.226 Computers/Electronics 22.457 22.433 22.894 Computer/related 2.043 2.115 2.156 Communications 3.820 3.509 4.236 Electrical/appliances 10.907 11.255 10.913 Transp. Equip. 76.255 73.757 76.291 Motor vehicles/parts 47.599 47.455 47.581 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 15.270 15.282 18.192 Defense aircraft/ parts 5.355 3.686 3.806 Capital goods 92.643 91.705 95.379 NonDefense cap goods 82.159 82.277 86.659 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 71.212 72.148 73.112 Defense cap goods 10.484 9.428 8.720 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Oct Sept Aug Total unfilled orders 1174.044 1169.077 1164.929 Total inventories 406.827 404.798 402.908 Total shipments 246.456 246.202 245.532 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 70.499 70.766 70.450

FORECASTS:

U.S. Oct. durable goods orders -0.6 pct

U.S. Oct. durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct

U.S. Oct. durables ex-defense +0.3 pct

U.S. Oct. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +1.0 pct

NOTES:

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.