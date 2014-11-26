Nov 26 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
11/22/14 313,000 294,000 N/A
N/A
11/15/14 292,000-R 287,750-R 2,316,000
1.7
11/08/14 293,000 285,750 2,333,000-R
1.8
11/01/14 278,000 279,000 2,403,000
1.8
10/25/14 288,000 281,250 2,356,000
1.8
10/18/14 284,000 281,250 2,387,000
1.8
10/11/14 266,000 284,000 2,355,000
1.8
10/04/14 287,000 287,750 2,389,000
1.8
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Nov. 15 from 291,000
Four-Week Average: Nov. 15 from 287,500
Continued Claims: Nov. 8 from 2,330,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 288,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.350 mln
NOTES:
The weekly report was released one day in advance due to
the federal Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov. 27.
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 355,887 NOV 22
WEEK FROM 286,115 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,186,591 NOV 15 WEEK
FROM 2,067,337 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available