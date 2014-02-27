Feb 27 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov
New Orders -1.0 -5.3 2.7
Ex-Transportation 1.1 -1.9 0.2
Ex-Defense -1.8 -4.4 2.9
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -0.4 -5.7 2.4
Primary Metals -2.3 -2.5 -0.7
Gen. Machinery -0.4 2.5 3.2
Computers/Electronics 4.7 -8.5 0.8
Computer/related -6.7 3.5 5.9
Communications 0.8 -5.9 9.7
Electrical/appliances -2.1 5.8 -3.9
Transp. Equip. -5.6 -12.0 8.1
Motor vehicles/parts -2.2 -6.6 2.2
Nondefense aircraft/
parts -20.2 -22.3 21.1
Defense aircraft/
parts 19.4 -21.8 14.0
Capital goods -1.8 -8.6 7.4
NonDefense cap goods -3.9 -6.5 8.2
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 1.7 -1.8 3.0
Defense cap goods 26.3 -29.5 -0.2
PERCENT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov
Total unfilled orders 0.1 0.2 0.9
Total inventories 0.3 0.9 0.3
Total shipments -0.4 -1.8 1.4
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft -0.8 0.3 2.4
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Jan Dec Nov
New Orders 224.975 227.172 239.981
Ex-Transportation 157.685 155.917 158.990
Ex-Defense 215.530 219.497 229.565
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 163.547 164.132 174.061
Primary Metals 25.330 25.927 26.604
Gen. Machinery 36.536 36.673 35.777
Computers/Electronics 21.270 20.315 22.206
Computer/related 2.291 2.456 2.372
Communications 4.401 4.368 4.640
Electrical/appliances 10.536 10.760 10.171
Transp. Equip. 67.290 71.255 80.991
Motor vehicles/parts 43.856 44.851 48.046
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 13.555 16.987 21.869
Defense aircraft/
parts 3.874 3.245 4.149
Capital goods 85.978 87.548 95.765
NonDefense cap goods 78.312 81.479 87.158
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 68.758 67.581 68.821
Defense cap goods 7.666 6.069 8.607
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Jan Dec Nov
Total unfilled orders 1060.117 1059.531 1057.827
Total inventories 389.122 388.090 384.656
Total shipments 232.323 233.177 237.475
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 66.856 67.368 67.135
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Dec Nov Oct
Durable goods -4.2 2.7 -0.7
Factory orders -1.5 1.5 -0.5
FORECASTS:
U.S. Jan. durable goods orders -1.5 pct
U.S. Jan. durables ex-transportation -0.3 pct
U.S. Jan. durables ex-defense -1.2 pct
U.S. Jan. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders -0.5 pct
NOTES:
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.