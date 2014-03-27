GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar surrenders gains amid N. Korea tensions
* Mnuchin support for stronger dollar fails to hold up currency
March 27 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
03/22/14 311,000 317,750 N/A N/A
03/15/14 321,000-R 327,250-R 2,823,000 2.2
03/08/14 315,000 330,500 2,876,000-R 2.2
03/01/14 324,000 336,750 2,848,000 2.2
02/22/14 349,000 338,500 2,903,000 2.2
02/15/14 334,000 338,250 2,949,000 2.3
02/08/14 340,000 337,000 2,956,000 2.3
02/01/14 331,000 333,250 2,933,000 2.2
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: March 15 from 320,000
Four-Week Average: March 15 from 327,000
Continued Claims: March 8 from 2,889,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 325,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.875 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 273,411 MARCH 22 WEEK FROM 285,970 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,144,812 MARCH 15 WEEK FROM 3,233,107 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
* Mnuchin support for stronger dollar fails to hold up currency
BEIJING, April 18 Prices in China's sizzling property market, a major driver of growth in the world's second largest economy, accelerated in March on a monthly basis, shaking off the impact of tougher cooling measures introduced to dampen resurgent speculative demand.