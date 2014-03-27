GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar surrenders gains amid N. Korea tensions
* Mnuchin support for stronger dollar fails to hold up currency
March 27 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.
Q4'13 Q3'13 (Prev) 2013 From current production 2.2 1.9 1.9 4.6 Corporate income taxes 3.2 -0.1 -0.1 -3.7 After Tax Profits 2.0 2.4 2.4 6.9
NOTES:
Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities. ((Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8318, fax +1 202 898-8383,washington.economic.newsroom@reuters.com)
* Mnuchin support for stronger dollar fails to hold up currency
BEIJING, April 18 Prices in China's sizzling property market, a major driver of growth in the world's second largest economy, accelerated in March on a monthly basis, shaking off the impact of tougher cooling measures introduced to dampen resurgent speculative demand.